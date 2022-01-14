Magnolia Network adds ‘Home Work’ back to TV lineup after reviewing allegations against show

Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Discovery, Inc., and Chip and Joanna Gaines, is putting “Home Work” back on the TV network’s schedule. (Magnolia Network/Associated Press)

(NEXSTAR) – The Magnolia Network, after deciding last week to temporarily remove the TV series “Home Work” from its schedule, said Thursday that the show will be re-added to the channel’s lineup.

The network had previously pulled the series amid a review of allegations from homeowners who were chosen to have their houses renovated. As of last week, three people had come forward with claims of shoddy workmanship or projects that were left unfinished. In two of the cases, the homeowners said they had agreed to a specific budget, only to learn months later that the work would cost much more than originally stated.

Allison Page, the president of Magnolia Network, confirmed in an emailed statement that the show will return, claiming that a review of the allegations found “no malicious or ill intent” on the part of the production or the show’s hosts, Candis and Andy Meredith.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent,” Page said.

“Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards. While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

“Home Work,” a renovation/reality series hosted by the Merediths and based in Utah, was among the first shows to be produced for the Magnolia Network, itself a joint venture between Discovery, Inc., and Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame. The show became available to watch as part of the Discovery+ streaming network in 2021.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Allison Page and David Zaslav are seen celebrating the launch of Magnolia Network on Discovery+ on July 15, 2021 in New York City. Page said this week that one of the network’s shows, “Home Work,” would be added back to the scheduled after a review of allegations made by homeowners who participated in the production. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Magnolia Network)

Only days after the DIY Network was re-launched as the Magnolia Network in early January 2022, the network removed “Home Work” from its schedule in response to allegations of poor experiences on behalf of the homeowners featured in the show.

Aubry Bennion, one of the women who came forward with her account, claimed that Candis Meredith suggested making unneeded and ultimately detrimental renovation choices, like removing an egress point that was required by code, and creating a drainage problem by attempting to install a deck (to fix the egress problem). She also claims the Merediths hired uninsured and unlicensed workers.

Bennion, like one of the other homeowners who came forward, also claimed she was told months into the renovations that she would need to shell out a significant amount of additional money in order to finish the projects.

“People, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity … all of us have been left on the cutting room floor,” Bennion wrote on Instagram, claiming she was hoping to protect “future victims” by sharing her side of the story.

Prior to the show’s reinstatement on the Magnolia Network, “Home Work” hosts Candis and Andy Meredith took to Instagram to respond to some of the allegations. They also shared videos taken during production, including one in which Bennion appeared happy with the finished project.

They did acknowledge, however, that there were “misunderstandings” and “hard conversations” along the way.

In his latest video response, Andy said that he and Candis were attempting to vent their frustrations and share their side of the story, and said they were not trying to “lessen anybody’s feelings or make light of their story” by sharing their own accounts.

Candis also said the couple’s children were being bullied as a result of the accusations.

It’s worth noting that not everyone who came forward with their experience on “Home Work” was critical of Candis and Andy’s work. On Instagram, another woman gushed about the “reading cottage” the Merediths had built for her, saying they did “beautiful work” despite it taking longer than expected.