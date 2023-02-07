(Reuters) – Madame Tussauds New York has revealed a new Rihanna wax figure ahead of her Super Bowl performance Sunday.

The figure is dressed in her 2018 Met Ball look and features LED lights. The ensemble is topped off with diamond encrusted nails, large rings, diamond anklets and her tattoos.

Visitors will find Rihanna’s likeness in the attraction’s Glow Gala room.

Later this year, another figure will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando that will feature Rihanna’s half-time performance outfit from the Super Bowl.

It took approximately six months for a team of artists in London to complete the statue.