Machine Gun Kelly involved in an altercation with Conor McGregor at MTV VMAs

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was involved in a spat with UFC champion Conor McGregor at the MTV VMAs in New York Sunday night.

McGregor arrived at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in Manhattan with longtime partner Dee Devlin, while Machine Gun Kelly was with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Footage posted on social media shows security guards keeping the pair apart, with Kelly – real name Colson Baker – and “Transformers” star Fox pulled away from the fracas.

McGregor later told “Entertainment Tonight” that “I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”