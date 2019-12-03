Lynyrd Skynyrd farewell tour to make a stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In 2018 Lynyrd Skynyrd, announced the band would embark on one final tour. So far, the “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” has logged over 100 stops in the U.S. and internationally over the last two years and on April 25, 2020 the group will play at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne

“We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we’ve ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation,” said the band’s lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “we are getting close!”



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.



The Southern Rockers will be joined by special guest Travis Tritt.



The tour derives its name from their song, “The Last of the Street Survivors” and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.”



The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre’s most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next year.



The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.







