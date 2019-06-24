Luke Bryan to bring “Sunset Repeat Tour” to the Memorial Coliseum

Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Two-time Academy of Country Music and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is bringing his latest tour to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Luke Byran’s “Sunset Repeat Tour” will feature Cole Swindell and Jon Langston. It comes to Fort Wayne in October.

Bryan will hit the road this fall with the “Sunset Repeat Tour” with special guests including multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston.

In each of the last several years, Bryan’s headline tours have performed for 1.5 million fans or more and in 2018 he headlined the most stadium shows in one year of his career, now totaling 34 stadium concerts to date.

Bryan was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. He has more certified digital singles than any other country artist with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four Billion music streams.

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat Tour,” promoted by Live Nation, go on sale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Luke Bryan concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and purchase tickets at www.lukebryan.com.