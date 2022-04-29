FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country music star Luke Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour 2022 in Monroeville, Indiana on September 15. Bryan has included Allen County several times in the past as part of the tour where concerts take place in farm fields.

This year’s tour include dates in six states. The September show in Monroeville will take place at Highland Farms. It’s the 13th year for the Farm Tour and Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock will be the special guests.

“I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour thirteen years ago,” said Luke. “It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer. Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team.”

Tickets for go on sale May 5 at 10 AM at LukeBryan.com. Presale tickets for Luke’s Fan Club (the Nut House) and fan App are available beginning May 2 at LukeBryan.com/allaccesspass.