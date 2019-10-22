Los Lobos to play The Clyde in 2020

Cesar Rosas, from left, Conrad Lozano, Enrique Gonzalez, Louie Perez, David Hidalgo, and Steve Berlin of Los Lobos seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Los Lobos will make a return trip to Fort Wayne when it plays The Clyde on Thursday, March 26 2020.

Primary lyricist Louie Perez has described the band’s mix of rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music “the soundtrack of the barrio.”

The band’s lineup has remained unchanged since 1984 and more than three decades have passed since their debut album “Just Another Band from East L.A.” was released. Since then Los Lobos has won multiple Grammys and may be best known for its rendition of the classic Ritchie Valens hit “La Bamba.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. with seats costing $39, $45, $49 and $55.

