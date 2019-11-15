Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo announces Embassy Theatre ‘experience’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is coming to Fort Wayne.

The star of TLC’s hit show will appear live at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for ‘Theresa Caputo: The Experience Live!’ go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at fwembassytheatre.org, over the phone at (260) 424-5665 or at the Embassy Theatre box office.

“Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way,”a promotional release said.

Long Island Medium follows Caputo’s life as a Long Island mother who is able to communicate with the dead. Caputo has appeared on programs like “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Steve Harvey,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” and “The Today Show.”

Caputoa’s latest book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again,” was released in 2017 and debuted on the New York Times Best-Seller List at No. 3.