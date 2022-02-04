Local “Spudman” has been collecting Mr. Potato Head for 40 years, shows no signs of stopping

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – For some people, collecting vintage items and toys is a fun hobby. If you live in Evans, Georgia, you may have heard of one collector who is head and shoulders above the rest.

Former teacher, Spudman Nagel, has been collecting Mr. Potato Heads for over 40 years.

He’s collected hundreds of Potato Heads and Potato products over the years. The journey to find all things “spud” was his destiny.

“It started by accident. One day I gave a writing assignment to a class about potatoes and it just snowballed. People started calling me ‘Mr. Potato Head’ and I just went with it and then… plus, I kinda look like Potato Head now,” said Spudman.

Soon after the collecting started, the nickname “Spudman” was born.

“My wife and a couple of friends were talking about my Potato Head obsession and were trying to think of a name for me and they came up with ‘Spudman’. I wanted to be called ‘Studman’, but I didn’t qualify for that,” said Spudman.

Word of the ‘Spudman’ has been making its rounds. From friends and neighbors making their own ‘Spuds’ to give as gifts, to Spudman garnering attention on social media.

“I spray paint them and I do things with them and I’m kind of proud of them and I put them on Facebook; mostly positive response. Sometimes I’ll put them on Nextdoor. I put one on recently. One got really frosty, so had a picture of that on Nextdoor,” said Spudman.

While Spudman has a large collection of Potato Heads, he still has no signs of stopping his collection.

“There will be more. Every time I think I have them all, I don’t: a new one pops up,” said Spudman.

Just don’t expect him to sell his collection any time soon.

“They’re me. I’m Spudman. I can’t sell them,” said Spudman.

Spudman’s collection has come not only from his own collecting, but from people gifting him Potato Heads over the years, which is what makes his collection so special.

“I just want to thank them all for their generosity and it’s just a fun thing. It’s silly, but I want to thank them for just playing along and getting in with the joke,” said Spudman.

There is, however, one Potato Head that has been eluding the Spudman. If you’re a University of Georgia fan, maybe you can help the him out.

“I’m trying to find a Georgia Potato Head and I haven’t been able to find one,” said Spudman.

So, if anyone out there has a Georgia Bulldog Potato Head, the Spudman would love to have it.