Local foster mom excited about foster family addition to ‘Sesame Street’

Sesame Street introduced a new Muppet as an initiative to support children in foster care. It comes during National Foster Care Awareness Month.

The new yellow-haired, friend of Elmo Muppet is named Karli, and the show introduces her parents as “for-now” parents.

“What does “for now” parents mean,” asks Elmo in the video “You Belong.”

“Well, Elmo, sometimes even mommies and daddies need some help taking care of their children. Karli’s mommy’s been having a hard time, so we are her foster parents, or her “for-now” parents,” explains Karli’s foster mom.

In an effort to educate children about foster families, Sesame Street has introduced Karli. Karli and her foster parents go through the experiences children in foster care face on the show.

It’s something familiar to Marissa Cripe.

“We really just had some issues having babies on our own. And my mom was adopted, we just kind of had a heart for foster care, and we kind of just felt God nudging us to do that, and so we followed through,” Marissa explains.

Marissa and her husband Josh have been fostering for four years in Kosciusko county. They are currently foster parents to 5 kids. She’s happy to see Sesame Street take on a topic personal to her.

“I think it will be easy for kids to identify that some of their feelings are normal. Hopefully encourage them to know all families are different, and that’s okay,” says Marissa.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is also excited for Sesame Street to bring this topic to their viewers.

“Keep in mind, children who are coming into the child welfare system do so through no fault of their own…and so we’re really hopeful this will normalize the idea of foster families and sometimes mom and dad need some help creating a safe environment. And that’s okay, it’s not the child’s fault, and that child is no different than you are,” says Noelle Russell, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Currently, our area has almost 1,300 kids in foster homes, statewide, there are over 14,000.

For additional resources from Sesame Street on foster care, click here.

