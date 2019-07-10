List: Street closures for Three Rivers Festival

The 51st annual Three Rivers Festival will be held throughout the city of Fort Wayne July 12 through July 20.
The following streets will be closed during the festival:
Saturday, July 13 from 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the Three Rivers parade
- W. Wayne Street from Fairfield to Rockhill
- W. Main Street from Runnion to Lafayette
- Van Buren Street from Washington to Superior
- Fairfield Avenue from Superior to Wayne
- Ewing Street from Main to Wayne
- Harrison Street from Wayne to Main
- Calhoun Street from Superior to Washington
- Berry Street from Clinton to Fairfield
- Superior Street from Clinton to Harrison
- Barr Street from Main to Berry
- Columbia Street from Harrison to Calhoun
- Rockhill Street from Main to Washington
Saturday, July 20 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Three Rivers Festival fireworks
- Calhoun Street from Jefferson to Berry
- Wayne Street from Harrison to Clinton
- Washington Street from Clinton to Harrison from 10:15-10:45 p.m.
Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, July 14 at 11 p.m. for Art in the Park
- E. Main Street from Clinton to Lafayette
- Barr Street from Main to Berry
Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. through Saturday, July 20 at 11 p.m.
- The left curb lane of South Clinton Street by Headwaters Park from the MLK Bridge to Superior Street — 24-hours/day
Wednesday, July 17 from 5-9 p.m. for the Bed Race
- E. Main Street from Lafayette Street to Clinton Street