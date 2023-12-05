NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Limp Bizkit is rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ into 2024 with a brand new North American tour.
The nu-metal/rap-rock band, which rose to prominence in the late ’90s and early 2000s with hit songs like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff,” is bringing their “Loserville Tour” to 24 cities in the summer of 2024, Live Nation announced Tuesday.
Opening acts include Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and actor-musician Corey Feldman. Rapper and former reality personality Riff Raff will also “host & MC each night,” according to Live Nation.
Scheduled tour stops, as of Tuesday, include:
- July 16 – Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, Wisconsin
- July 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL – St. Louis, Missouri
- July 20 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, Illinois
- July 21 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana
- July 23 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, Michigan
- July 24 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario
- July 26 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, New York
- July 28 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, Virginia
- July 30 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, New Jersey
- July 31 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, Massachusetts
- August 2 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, North Carolina
- August 4 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia
- August 6 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, Florida
- August 7 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida
- August 9 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, Alabama
- August 11 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, Texas
- August 13 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, Texas
- August 15 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico
- August 16 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, Arizona
- August 18 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, Utah
- August 20 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, Washington
- August 21 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, Washington
- August 23 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, California
- August 24 – Glen Helen Amphitheater – San Bernardino, California
Pre-sale tickets are available starting Dec. 7, with general tickets going on sale the following day (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com and will also be available at Limp Bizkit’s official website, according to Live Nation.
Following the announcement of the tour on Tuesday, actor and musician Corey Feldman posted a message to his official website, claiming he was “PROUD 2 BE CALLED A LOSER.”
“THE NEWS IS OUT AS I MENTIONED #THEGOONIES WERE A GROUP OF MISFIT LOSERS WHO ENDED UP SAVING THE DAY,” he wrote. “LIKE MY CHARACTER MOUTH, WHICH I HAV EMBRACED IM AN UNDERDOG SO Y NOT JOIN #LOSERVILLE?”