Embassy Theatre offering virtual Learn It Live science program to educators through Oct. 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As part of the Embassy Theatre’s outreach efforts, it is offering its first virtual Learn It Live presentation titled Full STEAM Ahead Vol. 3 – When Science Goes Viral to educators through Oct. 22.

“This fun high quality performance inspires student engagement and love for science in a flexible way to accommodate asynchronous learning,” the theater said.

This free program is recommended for first through fifth grade students. The classrooms will join Mister C in his home lab for “hair-raising experiments, tow-tapping music and media that captures the imagination of students and parents.”

Registrants will access content for their classroom here. The Embassy said educators will receive an access code via email to stream the content. One registration is available per class. Basic education information is required to register for this content (school name/county and grades/number of students participating).

Registered classrooms will receive:

Teacher Resource Guide which aligns with the Indiana State academic standards

A 60 minute performance video

A 10 minute recorded Q&A with the performer

Closed captioning accessibility

Future Learn It Live performances this season include:

BLACK VIOLIN – Feb. 7- March 27, 2022 (Virtual ONLY): Black Violin is composed of violist and violinist Wil B and Kev Marcus. They combine their classical training with hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is described as “classical boom.” Grades K-12

5 DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA! – April 11-24, 2022 (Virtual ONLY): Step Afrika! is the world’s first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping – a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Grades K-12

TREKKING MEXICO – Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, 2022 AT 10 a.m. (IN-PERSON ONLY): Students will take a deep dive into Mexican folk traditions, both ancient and temporary. This colorful experience takes the audience on a Mexican expedition of historic and geographic regions through folkloric music and dance. The multimedia show will whisk viewers away on a joyful ride through this culturally rich republic leaving students with an enhanced awareness of the global community. Grades K-8

Anyone who would like more information or to be added to the contact list for educational programing is asked to contact Maggie Hunter, Embassy education manager, at maggie@fwembassytheatre.org.