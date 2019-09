FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prolific contemporary Christian music singer Lauren Daigle will perform in Fort Wayne as a part of her international “Lauren Daigle World Tour.”

The two-time Grammy award winning artist has sold out every one of her shows to date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.LaurenDaigle.com/tour.