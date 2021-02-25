Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, two dogs taken, reports say

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot Wednesday night and two of the star’s three French bulldogs were stolen, reports say.

Ryan Fischer, 30, had been walking the dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo around 10 p.m. when he was shot outside of his home on Sierra Bonita Avenue, the Daily Mail reports.

Police found Fischer conscious and able to communicate. He was taken to a hospital and is now said to be ‘recovering well’, according to the Daily Mail.

Video from the scene captured by KABC appeared to show Fischer laying on the sidewalk as he was treated.

Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot four times in the chest by dognappers who steal two of the star's beloved French bulldogs https://t.co/1KCyQ8EPtS pic.twitter.com/bacVZ9wOmq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 25, 2021

Koji and Gustavo were stolen while Miss Asia was later recovered by police, according to the report. Gaga is in Rome working on a new movie. Her bodyguard was seen picking up the recovered bulldog, TMZ reports.

Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for their return, no questions asked, and anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward, according to TMZ.

Police described the suspects in the shooting as two black males wearing baseball caps who fled in a white vehicle, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s currently unclear whether Gaga’s dogs were specifically targeted.