FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ken Finner graduated from Concordia in 1975. Garrett Reinking is still a senior there. Nearly a 50 year difference between the two, but together they honored a old legacy while creating their own.

Concordia unveiled a new gymnasium floor on Friday in honor of Fort Wayne legend Eugene Parker. Donors gave money to the school in hopes they could recreate a new gym while showing Eugene just how much he meant to them and the city.

When Ken Finner heard and was asked to head the project, he was honored he could do something for his friend Eugene, and his alma matter.

“I wanted to take it on because, to me it was an honor to be able to do this for Concordia and everything. This is something for me to give back to the high school and everything.” Ken Finner, 1975 graduate of Concordia

All he needed now was a partner to help him make his dream a reality. Enter Garrett Reinking, a current senior who was eager to help out.

The two didn’t know each other beforehand, but they got to know each other throughout the summer. Garrett would show up on time every day, sometimes even before Ken was there. Every detail, every paint job, and all the buffing of the floor was done by hand.

Concordia is a family, and that family came to help and support Ken and Garrett this summer. Teachers, staff and some faculty gave up their time during the summer to come in and help them finish the gym. It’s a family bond that can’t be broken.

“We had teachers who provided labor this summer while there was a shortage, and Ken needed some extra help. And then of course, Garrett, being employed by Ken all summer was a great mentoring opportunity for him. And so it’s a Concordia family project.” Jacob Pennekamp, Head of school

Never in a million years did Ken Finner think he’d have the chance to redo his alma mater’s gym floor, let alone honor a legend in Eugene Parker. Even though there’s an age difference between the two, they realized this project was bigger than both of them.

Now, Ken and Garrett leave their mark at Concordia, while creating and starting their own legacy. Two special people tasked with a special project. A labor of love for a Fort Wayne legend.