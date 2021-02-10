LA-based comedian and US military veteran to speak at virtual luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Los Angeles-based comedian, musician, advocate and U.S. military veteran Thom Tran is coming to Fort Wayne on March 11 as the keynote speaker for a virtual luncheon for the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council.

Tran started his career as a standup comic after an injury ended his career as a solider, the press release said.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. over Zoom. Registration is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Northeast Indiana Base Community Council said that there will also be networking opportunities for guests to mingle with each other.

To register, visit the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s website.

Tran’s bio:

He enlisted in the United States Army at 18 years old before he even finished high school. After joining the Army, Tran spent his entire career as a Communications Sergeant as well as a Civil Affairs Sergeant within the United States Army’s Special Operations Community.

In 2003, four days after crossing the border into Iraq, Tran was wounded during a firefight when a sniper’s bullet found its way to the back of his skull. He bandaged himself up, continued the mission and finished his 12-month tour in Iraq. But his wounds would eventually bring an end to his military life. After redeploying to the United States, Thom was medically retired in 2005.

Post-combat, comedy saved his life. After touring the United States as a road comic, Tran moved to Los Angeles in 2008 and two years later created The GIs of Comedy Tour, a Comedic Troupe of Troops that has toured all over the United States and to nearly two dozen different countries performing to audiences both military and civilian, bringing the healing power of laughter to those who need it the most.

In 2019, Tran & several members of the GIs of Comedy appeared on the Netflix series, “Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy” toured nearly 30 US Air Force bases across the continental US. The group has raised over $20,000 for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a charity that raises college scholarship funds for the children of fallen US Special Operations personnel.

When Tran isn’t on the road, he makes his home in Hollywood, CA performing at The World Famous Laugh Factory and clubs all over Southern California, and occasionally does some acting, co-starring on Black-is on ABC and SEAL Team & NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS.

Recently, Tran’s love of rock and roll finds him back on stage playing lead guitar for a heavy metal band and cover band he co-founded called, The Thom Tran Band, playing bars and nightclubs in Southern California.