Korn, Breaking Benjamin announce Fort Wayne date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rockers Korn and Breaking Benjamin will bring their North American tour to Fort Wayne in February.

Korn and Breaking Benjamin and special guests BONES UK will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The band behind the successful “Freak on a Leash,” Korn has won a pair of Grammy Awards. Korn released its newest album, “The Nothing,” earlier this year, featuring singles “Can You Hear Me,” “Cold,” and “You’ll Never Find Me.”

With nine No. 1 rock radio songs and 6.8 billion combined audio/video streams worldwide, Breaking Benjamin has scored with wits like “The Diary of Jane” and “So Cold.” The band’s most recent release, “Ember,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 – its fourth Top 5 debut.