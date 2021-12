Korn will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on March 7, 2021. (Memorial Coliseum)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Metal band Korn is coming to Fort Wayne.

Korn will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on March 7, 2022, with special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. Tickets go o sale Friday at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.