Kool & The Gang to bring their funk to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Funk band hit makers Kool & The Gang, with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars will perform Saturday, May 16 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion.

Kool & the Gang has influenced the music of three generations, having officially launched in 1969 after performing for five years under various band titles. 51 years and going strong, the band has become true recording industry legends. Thanks to iconic songs like “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness,” and “Open Sesame,” they’ve earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits, and 31 gold and platinum albums.

Today, the group enjoys global fame and recognition and a following that spans generations due in part to the group’s widely sampled catalogue. Kool & the Gang’s drum beats, bass, guitar, and signature horn lines lace the tracks of numerous artists, including the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Cypress Hill, and P. Diddy.

In 2014, Kool & the Gang was honored with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2015, they were honored to take their place as American musical icons with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2016, they released a single, “Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours),” which rose to No. 15 on the Billboard Adult R& B chart. The song signifies a modernization of Kool & the Gang’s unmistakable sound, down to the dance floor-tailored bass grooves and the perfectly timed horns. It was their first airplay chart hit in a decade. Kool & the Gang has released more new music since then, continuing to wow their audiences around the world, and was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Kool & The Gang concert go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West and online via sweetwaterpavilion.com.