KISS adds Fort Wayne date to farewell tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rock legends KISS will play another show in Fort Wayne.

KISS has added a Fort Wayne date to its final tour, the “End of the Road” world tour. The “Detroit Rock City” performers will play at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS wrote in a promotional release. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

In its fourth decade of rocking audiences, the band famous for its black-and-white makeup and booming vocals is the No. 1 Gold Record award-winning group of all-time, according to its website. With hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Calling Dr. Love,” the Rock N Roll Hall of Famers have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

The Fort Wayne show will be the 12th time KISS has performed at the Memorial Coliseum, most recently in 2016.