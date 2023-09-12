INDIANAPOLIS — The King of Country Music will kick off his 2024 run of stadium shows in Indianapolis.

George Strait is scheduled to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on May 4, 2024. According to a news release from Live Nation, Strait will perform with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town as part of nine new dates in 2024. Tickets for the show are available starting at 10 a.m. Friday on Strait’s website.

This comes as Strait is expected to complete his 2023 dates in October and November. According to his website, Strait is scheduled to perform with Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood and more in Atlanta on Oct. 21. Strait will end his tour with a two-night run in Fort Worth on Nov. 17-18.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait said in the release.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Strait has sold more than 105 million albums and is the only act in history to have a top 10 hit every year for more than three decades, including songs like “Amarillo By Morning,” “Check Yes or No,” “The Cowboy Rides Away” and “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.” The release said Strait has more number one songs than any other artist in history and has multiple Billboard, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards.

Stapleton is also a critically-acclaimed country performer who burst on the scene with 2015’s album “Traveller.” Stapleton has won numerous Grammy, CMA and ACM awards and recently performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII earlier this year. Stapleton’s new album, “Higher,” is scheduled to be released in November.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 10: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town perform on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Little Big Town has had significant airplay on country radio for more than 20 years, with hit songs like “Boondocks,” “Little White Church” and “Girl Crush.” The band has taken home nearly 20 awards, including Grammy, ACM, CMA and Emmy awards.

Other dates scheduled on the 2024 tour include Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas. For a full list at the schedule, visit Strait’s website.