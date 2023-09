FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A musical kids group that performs pop songs “sung by kids for kids” is coming to the Embassy Theatre.

KIDZ BOP added a stop in Fort Wayne on the “Never Stop Live Tour” and is coming to the city on Nov. 10. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $95, and VIP options are also available. Learn more here.