FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A kids entertainment sensation is making its way to the Embassy Theatre for a live show in 2024.

Families can sing and dance with the cast of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! as they make a stop in Fort Wayne on June 13. Joining the performance is special guest Meekah, who has appeared alongside Blippi in the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $31.50 to $61.50, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster, the Embassy’s website or in person at the theater, which can be reached by phone at 260-424-5665. A presale for Embassy members starts Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Blippi educates kids on various topics, and the show is geared toward ages 2 to 6. The show has more than one billion monthly views across Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube and more platforms, with millions of fans around the world, according to a press release from the Embassy. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including American Sign Language. Learn more about the show on the website.

It’s not the first time the group has been to the area; Blippi the Musical entertained families at the Embassy in 2022.