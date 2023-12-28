(CBS) – The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors aired Wednesday on CBS/Paramount+.
This year’s honorees include actor and comedian Billy Crystal; soprano Renée Fleming; Bee Gees member Barry Gibb; rapper/actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick.
Stars including Missy Elliott, Chloe Bailey, Michael Bublé, Little Big Town and Dove Cameron paid tribute to this year’s honorees.
Former Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Estefan hosted the event, which took place on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Dec. 3.