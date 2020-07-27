Kelly Ripa pays tribute to late co-host, Regis Philbin

Kelly Ripa has paid tribute to her former co-host Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes Friday night aged 88.

Speaking on her show “Live! with Ryan and Kelly” on Monday, the 49-year-old presenter said “they don’t make them like Regis anymore.”

FILE – TV host Regis Philbin (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

“He could tell a story like nobody else,” she added.

Co-host, Ryan Seacrest said Philbin was “so many people’s best friend.”

“He had this amazing ability to be so comfortable on television. This amazing ability to really feel like he is your companion.”

Celebrities routinely stopped by Philbin’s eponymous syndicated morning show, but its heart was in the first 15 minutes, when he and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford – on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985-2000 – or Ripa – on “Live! with Regis and Kelly” from 2001 until his 2011 retirement – bantered about the events of the day.

Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy, and their daughters J.J. and Joanna Philbin, as well as his daughter Amy Philbin with his first wife, Catherine Faylen, according to People.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.