FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, The Embassy Theatre announced it will be hosting classic rock band Kansas this summer as the band goes on tour to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The band’s “Another Fork in the Road” tour will make its way to Fort Wayne June 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Jan. 27.

The tour will highlight music spanning all 50 years of Kansas’ history.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” said Kansas guitarist Richard Williams. “This 50th anniversary tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along the road.”

Lead vocalist Ronnie Platt said fans will be able to hear songs from the band that “haven’t been performed live in decades.”

To further celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, InsideOutMusic released a Kansas compilation collection that spans three CDs and plenty of “carefully selected” tracks from across Kansas’ discography.

Some of Kansas’s most popular songs include “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”