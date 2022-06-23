NEW YORK (AP) — After more than six decades of making bicycles soar, sending swimmers panicking and other spellbinding close encounters, John Williams is putting the final notes on what may be his last film score.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Williams says the fifth “Indiana Jones” film will probably be his last film. The 90-year-old composer is instead devoting most of his time to writing concert pieces, including a piano concerto.

This 2017 photo released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows John Williams, a five-time Oscar-winning composer.

FILE – President Barack Obama presents the 2009 National Medal of Arts to John Williams in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

FILE – Composer and conductor John Williams holds three Grammy Awards he won for best original score, best instrumental composition and best pop instrumental recording for his work on the film “Star Wars” in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1978. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – Conductor/composer John Williams appears with film director Steven Spielberg before the New York Philharmonic's Spring Gala in New York on April 26, 2006. This spring, he and cellist Yo-Yo Ma released the album "A Gathering of Friends," recorded with the New York Philharmonic. It's a radiant and soulful collection of cello concertos and new arrangements from the scores of "Schindler's List," "Lincoln" and "Munich."

Still, Williams says he doesn’t want to “categorically eliminate any activity” — even biking. The Kennedy Center and Tanglewood are planning celebrations this summer in honor of Williams’ 90th birthday.