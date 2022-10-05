FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — John Mellencamp may have been born in a small town, but he’ll perform on the big stage of the historic Embassy Theatre – twice.

The Indiana-born rocker will perform two shows – May 15 and May 16, 2023 – at the Embassy as part of his 76-show Live and In Person tour. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Tickets will be available at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the Embassy box office on Friday at 10 a.m.

Born in 1951 in Seymour, Indiana, Mellencamp became a rock icon in the 1980s with hits such as “Jack & Diane,” “Small Town,” and “Hurts so Good,” the last of which won Mellencamp the award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance at the 25th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Embassy last hosted Mellencamp in 2019.