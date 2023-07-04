FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Comedian and Indiana native Joey Mulinaro will be heading to Fort Wayne in August to perform a stand-up comedy show.

Summit City Comedy Club will host Mulinaro on Thursday, August 17, at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $20.

Mulinaro has become popular in recent years on social media through his comedy skits and impressions, which have earned him over 360,000 followers on Twitter.

Some of his most common impressions include football analyst Cris Collinsworth, University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Fox Sports media personality Colin Cowherd.

Mulinaro also previously worked at Barstool Sports, according to Summit City Comedy Club.