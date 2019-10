FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jimmy Eat World will perform in Fort Wayne in May.

The “Sweetness” and “The Middle” singers will bring their “Surviving, The Tour with White Reaper” tour to the Clyde Theatre on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Jimmy Eat World found success with 2001’s “Bleed American” and later, “Futures,” which featured the hit “Pain.” The band’s sixth album, “Chase This Light” rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200.