Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passes away at age 80

Alex Trebek poses in the press room during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died according to a statement from the game show..

A statement from a Jeopardy! spokesperson that read, “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

The longtime Jeopardy! host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Trebek said he had no plans to retire and continued to host the game show.

The following is an excerpt from the statement issued by Jeopardy!:

JEOPARDY! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. He was 80 years old.

Alex was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host JEOPARDY!

for the next 18 months. Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with

cancer. JEOPARDY! episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020 (his last day

in the studio was October 29).

The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.



Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Alex hosted dozens of game shows before becoming the host of

JEOPARDY! in its syndicated debut in 1984. He hosted more than 8,200 JEOPARDY! episodes

over the course of nearly 37 seasons, setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most

episodes of a single game show. Alex won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Game

Show Host seven times and was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the National

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He received the Order of Canada honor from his native

land in 2017.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He

was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working

beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an

incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to

perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen.

His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,”

said Mike Richards, JEOPARDY! Executive Producer

Alex is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. The family

has announced no plans for a service, but gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.