Jazz star Branford Marsalis announces Fort Wayne date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Branford Marsalis is coming to Fort Wayne.

The saxophonist, composer and bandleader has announced a show at the Clyde Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

Marsalis is the frontman of the Branford Marsalis Quartet. He also performs as a soloist with classical ensembles.

Tickets for the show will be available at 10 a.m. Friday online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater.