Jazz star Branford Marsalis announces Fort Wayne date

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Branford Marsalis (Branford Marsalis/Facebook)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Branford Marsalis is coming to Fort Wayne.

The saxophonist, composer and bandleader has announced a show at the Clyde Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

Marsalis is the frontman of the Branford Marsalis Quartet. He also performs as a soloist with classical ensembles.

Tickets for the show will be available at 10 a.m. Friday online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss