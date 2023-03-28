FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Fort Wayne will be welcoming stand-up comedian Jason Cheny to the Summit City Comedy Club.

Cheny will be performing four shows across three days, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and two showtimes at 7:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Cheny was born and raised in Taiwan before his family made the move to America. His comedy bit focuses on his family’s social absurdities, how he grew up and his place in society through emotions of frustration and confusion.

He has also toured countries in Asia such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Since he came to America, Cheny has made his way across all 50 U.S. states to help build his craft.

He has opened in the past for comedians such as Ronny Chieng and Iliza Shlesinger. Cheny also made an appearance on the show “Laughs” as well as Kevin Hart’s LOL Network on SiriusXM. In 2017, he won the World Series of Comedy main event in Las Vegas.

Ticket prices to see Cheny will range from $25 to $35. You can purchase them online in advance for a cheaper deal.