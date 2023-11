EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Jason Aldean is coming to the Evansville Ford Center in August as part of his Highway Desperado tour.

Ticket presale starts on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. and ends on Nov. 30 at 10 p.m., while on-sale tickets start Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about Aldean’s tour and where you can purchase tickets, visit jasonaldean.com.