FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Country music star Jason Aldean has announced a tour date in Fort Wayne.

Aldean will bring his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

Aldean is a three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” with 26 No. 1 hits, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold.

The show will feature special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.