Interview with WANE 15’s Terra Brantley featured on first of its kind streaming platform

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An organization that started out with just over 200 women on Facebook has grown to be a first of its kind streaming network and WANE 15’s Terra Brantley is featured on an interview appearing on the network.

Dr. Jacqueline King founded Black Women Empowered (BWE) in November 2011. Since that time it’s grown dramatically and the BWE Network can now be seen on multiple platforms including Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. It now also has a channel on Roku.

The BWE Network aims to combine empowerment and entertainment in the form of original content showcasing African Americans in leadership roles in stories that haven’t frequently been told.

WANE 15’s own Terra Brantley fits the bill having had a prominent role as a journalist in Fort Wayne for more than two decades. Among her many accomplishments, Terra is an Indiana Associated Press Hall of Fame inductee and multiple Emmy nominee. She was recently interviewed on the BWE and you can watch her interview HERE.