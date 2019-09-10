Injury forces Gordon Lightfoot to postpone Trine show

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — An injury has forced Gordon Lightfoot to postpone his schedule performance at Trine University later this month.

The “Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” singer was set to perform in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 21. Trine officials said Tuesday, though, that the 80-year-old Lightfoot suffered an injury while exercising and doctors have prohibited him from traveling.

Lightfoot has canceled tour dates since late July as a result of the injury. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

“His people thought he would be back on the road by now, but unfortunately sometimes recovery takes longer than you would like,” said Randy White, director of special events at Trine.

Trine officials said Tuesday that the performance will be rescheduled for early next year. The new date will be communicated to ticket holders as soon as it is available, the university said.

Gordon Lightfoot has been making music for more than 50 years and sold million of albums worldwide. With 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations to his credit, Lightfoot, now 80, has scored with numerous hits, including “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown.”