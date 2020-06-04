Influencer Jake Paul faces charges after Arizona mall riot

Jake Paul during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say social media influencer Jake Paul faces misdemeanor charges following a riot that resulted in extensive damage to a mall.

Scottsdale police say Paul was identified as a participant in a Saturday night looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly. He was issued a summons to appear in court in a month. Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, said in a social media post Wednesday that he didn’t loot or vandalize at the mall and went there to attend a protest against the death of George Floyd.