Indie rockers Cold War Kids, rapper Big Boi to headline Middle Waves 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 Middle Waves music festival will feature Atlanta rapper Big Boi from Outkast and indie rock band Cold War Kids, along with a host of local and regional acts.
Festival organizers announced the lineup Wednesday evening. Middle Waves 2020 will be held Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, on the Electric Works campus in downtown Fort Wayne.
“We’re super excited to feature such a wide range of genres, from indie rock to hip-hop, including Cold War Kids and Big Boi,” said Andy Dunn, booking chair. “Locally, we have so much talent. We’re featuring artists who we feel deserve to be front and center in the Fort Wayne music scene.”
Performers include:
Friday, June 12
- Big Boi – Hip Hop; Atlanta, Georgia
- Ezra Furman – Rock; Oakland, California
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers – Pop/Rock; Lansing, Michigan
Saturday, June 13
- Cold War Kids – Indie Rock; Long Beach, California
- Yola – Rock/Country; Bristol, England
- Kiwi Jr. – Indie Pop; Toronto, Canada
- Amythyst Kiah – Folk; Johnson City, Tennessee
- *repeat repeat – Rock; Nashville, Tennessee
- Miki Fiki – Pop; Nashville, Tennessee
- Addison Agen – Indie Folk; Fort Wayne
Local and regional acts scheduled to perform include:
- Debutants – String Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- LÜBS – Progressive Electro-House; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Mic Strong – Hip Hop; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Necromoon – Alternative; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Overlook – Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Rogues and Bandits – Alternative; Huntington, Indiana
- Stay Outside – Indie Rock; Indianapolis, Indiana
- swimmingintoview – Alternative; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Thematic – Modern Progressive Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Tuesday Atlas – Alternative; Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Uncle Muscle – Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana
The festival will feature two paid stages and one free stage. In addition to the music, the festival will include interactive art installations, experience events, food trucks, beverages, and more for people of all ages, backgrounds, and music preferences.
Tickets can be purchased online at MiddleWaves.com.