Indie rockers Cold War Kids, rapper Big Boi to headline Middle Waves 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 Middle Waves music festival will feature Atlanta rapper Big Boi from Outkast and indie rock band Cold War Kids, along with a host of local and regional acts.

Festival organizers announced the lineup Wednesday evening. Middle Waves 2020 will be held Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, on the Electric Works campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

“We’re super excited to feature such a wide range of genres, from indie rock to hip-hop, including Cold War Kids and Big Boi,” said Andy Dunn, booking chair. “Locally, we have so much talent. We’re featuring artists who we feel deserve to be front and center in the Fort Wayne music scene.”

Performers include:

Friday, June 12

Big Boi – Hip Hop; Atlanta, Georgia

Ezra Furman – Rock; Oakland, California

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers – Pop/Rock; Lansing, Michigan

Saturday, June 13

Cold War Kids – Indie Rock; Long Beach, California

Yola – Rock/Country; Bristol, England

Kiwi Jr. – Indie Pop; Toronto, Canada

Amythyst Kiah – Folk; Johnson City, Tennessee

*repeat repeat – Rock; Nashville, Tennessee

Miki Fiki – Pop; Nashville, Tennessee

Addison Agen – Indie Folk; Fort Wayne

Local and regional acts scheduled to perform include:

Debutants – String Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana

LÜBS – Progressive Electro-House; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Mic Strong – Hip Hop; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Necromoon – Alternative; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Overlook – Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Rogues and Bandits – Alternative; Huntington, Indiana

Stay Outside – Indie Rock; Indianapolis, Indiana

swimmingintoview – Alternative; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Thematic – Modern Progressive Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Tuesday Atlas – Alternative; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Uncle Muscle – Rock; Fort Wayne, Indiana

The festival will feature two paid stages and one free stage. In addition to the music, the festival will include interactive art installations, experience events, food trucks, beverages, and more for people of all ages, backgrounds, and music preferences.

Tickets can be purchased online at MiddleWaves.com.