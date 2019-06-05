Indiana State Fair announces first six of 17 free concerts

The Indiana State Fair has announced the first six of 17 concerts that will be part of the 2019 Indiana State Fair Free Stage headline entertainment, which returns August 2-18.

Each night of the Fair features a concert that is free with paid fair admission.



The first six shows announced today include:

• Ace Frehley – (original KISS guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee) – Friday, August 2

• Chase Rice (current #1 hit single “Eyes On You”) – Sunday, August 4

• Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Lance Bass featuring: O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton “One Tree Hill“ – Friday, August 9

• Melissa Etheridge (one of rock music’s great female icons) – Thursday, August 15

• Everclear – (‘90s iconic alt-rock hitmakers) Friday, August 16

• Gospel Music Festival Headlined by Mary Mary (award-winning Gospel duo) – Sunday, August 18





Additional Free Stage Shows will be announced soon.



Advance discount tickets (a savings of 38% off gate prices) are $8, plus a $1 convenience fee. Children 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, visit IndianaStateFair.com. Tickets can be purchased at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during business hours at the discounted rate. Tickets purchased at the gate are $13.

Check IndianaStateFair.com for additional promotions available throughout the summer. Purchase of an Indiana State Fair tickets allows for general admission to the Free Stage concert seating area. No seats can be reserved unless otherwise specified.