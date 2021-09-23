Incubus announces rescheduled concert date at Foellinger Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rock band Incubus has announced a rescheduled date for their Sept. 6 concert at Foellinger Theatre that was canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the band’s team.

The band will now play on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said.

Incubus and their promoter are implementing some additional safety measures for their concert tour. When guests arrive at Foellinger Theatre on Oct. 4, fans must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours before the show in order to enter the venue, the department said.

Tickets for the original date will be honored. Anyone wanting to purchase a ticket can do so on ticketmaster.com.

Anyone who is unable to make the rescheduled date can request a refund via Ticketmaster by Sept. 30.