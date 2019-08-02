Illusionists Champions of Magic coming to Embassy Theatre

The Champions of Magic Tour will stop at Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre on Oct. 19, 2019. (Embassy Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular illusionist group Champions of Magic will perform in Fort Wayne this fall.

The Champions of Magic Tour will stop at Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre on Oct. 19, 2019. Tickets go on sale Aug. 7 at Ticketmaster.com, the Embassy Theatre box office or by phone (800) 745-3000.

According to a promotional release, “this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions.” The group has appeared on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’ NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon,’ ‘The Today Show’ & ‘Access Hollywood Live.’