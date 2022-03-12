DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois state regulators have approved a plan for construction of a new casino in Danville.

The Illinois Gaming Board voted unanimously Thursday to OK plans for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino. The planned 41,500-square-foot gaming floor is expected to have 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants and a sports book.

Danville is the latest community to get a green light for new gaming under a 2019 law that expanded gambling in Illinois. Proposals already have been approved in four other locations. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also is considering proposals for a casino in the city.

Danville is a community of about 30,000 people located about 150 miles south of Chicago, just west of Illinois’ border with Indiana.