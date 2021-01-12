Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s 92 County Art Show announces winning pieces

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment is hosting its annual 92 County Art Show in the Honeywell Center Clark Gallery until Feb. 15 and has announced the winning artists.

The 92 County Art Show features artwork from 36 Hoosier artists providing a variety of paintings, drawings and other art forms. This exhibit is sponsored by the Eclectic Shoppe.

A total of 60 pieces were placed on display out of the 135 entries submitted by 52 Hoosier artists for this competition. Judging this year’s exhibition was Huntington University Department of Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Barb Michel.

The 92 County Art Show award-winning artists of 2021 include:

Best of Show: Terri Buchholz, December in the City (Allen County)

Terri Buchholz, December in the City (Allen County) Sponsor’s Choice: Mark Ober, Family of Art (Allen County)

Mark Ober, Family of Art (Allen County) Painting: First Place: Brenda Stitcher, Every Good Gift (Kosciusko County) Second Place: Kim Linker, Snowmobile Trail (Allen County) Third Place: Bonnie Jarboe, Innocence (Kosciusko County)

Drawing: First Place: Jerry Ginther, Another Long Day (Fulton County) Second Place: Jerry Ginther, Lane 2 at the Drive-Thru (Fulton County) Third Place: Susan Wenger, At Rest (Allen County)

Other Art Forms First Place: Mark Ober, Mood of the Inner Man (Allen County) Second Place: Diana Fair, Calla Lilies (Allen County) Third Place: Elizabeth Wamsley, Woodland (Wabash County)

Honorable Mentions Bonnie Jarboe, Cow (Kosciusko County) Dani Keifer, Seeing Self (Allen County) Diane Lehman, Night Moves (Miami County) Mark Ober, Easterday (Allen County) Mark Ober, Family of Art (Allen County) Karen Rowland, Airship (Kosciusko County)



The Clark Gallery is open to the public Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Face coverings are required when entering the Honeywell Center.

The 92 County Art Show will also be hosted online at HoneywellArts.org/92-county and on the Honeywell Center Facebook page.

Artwork may be purchased by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 260-563-1102. Please note that 7% sales tax will be added to the cost of the artwork. The Honeywell Foundation accepts various methods of payment including check, cash, or charge. Checks should be made payable to the Honeywell Center. Artwork may not be removed from the Clark Gallery prior to the completion of the exhibit.