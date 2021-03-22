Homestead graduate rounds out Team Blake in Season 20 of The Voice

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – A Fort Wayne native and Homestead High School graduate is making his debut on NBC’s The Voice Monday evening with his rendition of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

At the age of seven, Keegan Ferrell began taking piano lessons but didn’t really enjoy it. With the patience and encouragement of his teacher, Paula Jewson, over time he fell in love with music and even joined a band in high school. That’s when his love for music exploded.

“Once I started playing in a band, I realized that I could write songs, I could sing, I could play cords instead of playing written music. All the doors kind of flew open from that point on,” Ferrell says. “My perspective completely shifted and I knew that performing and music was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Growing up, he watched The Voice with his family who encouraged him to audition. While the idea appealed to him, Ferrell put it off.

Over the years, Ferrell played at venues around Fort Wayne and met many musicians in the area.

“I can honestly say with full confidence that I’ve never really felt like I didn’t have support here. I’ve had so many chances to play at all sorts of venues around town,” Ferrell said. “Sometimes when I’ll drive around Fort Wayne I’ll look and say ‘I’ve played there. I’ve played there. I’ve played there.’ And I’ve just always been given an open embrace to play at different places.”

After graduating, Ferrell moved to Nashville, Tennessee where he posted many videos of himself performing on Instagram.

“One of [The Voice’s] talent producers found a video of mine on Instagram, and messaged me,” Ferrell said.

After a talent producer contacted Ferrell about auditioning, he began sending in videos he recorded at home. Those videos led to multiple Zoom interviews. Then nothing.

“I didn’t hear from them for probably three months,” Ferrell said.

Then out of the blue the phone rang with an invited to perform for the Blind Auditions in Los Angeles.

After a little over a month of preparing in Los Angeles, the blind audition became a reality.

“You feel a little naked going out there by yourself in front of these four music icons. It’s a honor for sure, but it’s definitely a little intimidating,” Ferrell said.

When it came time to pick a team, Ferrell said he would have been “elated joining any of the four teams.” The choice was between Team Kelly and Team Blake. After bantering back and forth between the coaches, Blake said something that touched Ferrell.

“His words were, ‘I’ve got one spot on my team this year, and I’d be honored if you’d fill Team Blake for Season 20.’ That was the clinching statement for me. It meant a lot to me that he would want to use his last spot for me this season,” Ferrell said.

It has been over a year since talent producers reached out to Ferrell, and he says he’s keeping the magnitude of the competition in perspective and maximizing every opportunity.

“This is an opportunity that I’ve been given for a purpose, for a reason and so I just feel like I’m the vessel that gets to enjoy walking through it. At the same time, it’s not about me it’s about all the people who have helped me get here… I’m a Christian so I believe that God has put me in this position for a specific reason,” Ferrell said. “This really isn’t about me. It’s exciting. I love it. It’s something I’ve looked forward to and worked hard for my entire life but at the end of the day, there’s a purpose in this that’s a lot bigger than just me being on a TV show.”

The Voice airs Mondays 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.