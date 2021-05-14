Home cooks find antidote to blandness on TikTok videos

A lot of home cooks have been looking for inspiration and new ideas in the kitchen this past year.

In this May 2021 image taken by Crystal Jackson, Lori Jackson cooks a steak and asparagus recipe she found from TikTok at her home in Lynn, Mass.(Crystal Jackson via AP)

And one place some are turning to is the social media platform TikTok where there are more than 15 billion food posts.

Fans say TikTok’s short-video format is a good way to see if a recipe is one you want to make.

There’s a lot of variety.

You can see how to perfect a hamburger or ferment kimchee or make old-fashioned Japanese candy or fry frog legs.

Seattle student Camden Allard has made several recipes from TikTok including one that went viral for feta tomato pasta.