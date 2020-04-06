(CBS) With the Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on Hollywood, many studios are having to change the way they do business. Chris Martinez takes a look at what this means for audiences and the box office.
- Hollywood movies bypass the box office, go straight to streaming
