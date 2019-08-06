Holiday World announces addition of first of its kind water coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WANE) A first of its kind water coaster will be unveiled the summer of 2020 at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana. Cheetah Chase will be the park’s third water coaster.

The $7 million thrill ride is being touted as the world’s first full-circuit racing water coaster.

According to Holiday World, the ride features the first-ever head-to-head dueling zone on a water coaster, as well as two other RallyPOINTS™ where rafts will synchronize with one another. Each side also features two FlyingSAUCER® elements—which create “a faster and tighter ride with stronger g-forces,” as well as “maximum curving speed and centrifugal force,” according to manufacturer, ProSlide.

The park’s existing water coasters Wildebeest and Mammoth have been voted the #1 and #2 water park attractions, respectively, by the Golden Ticket Awards presented by “Amusement Today.” Wildebeest has won the #1 spot for nine consecutive years and Mammoth has been certified by Guiness World Records as the world’s longest water coaster.

