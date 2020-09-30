Hobnobben Film Festival tickets on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cinema Center’s largest fundraiser, the Hobnobben Film Festival, will be an in-person event this year.

While the Cinema Center has been hit hard this year with the pandemic, they are able to host this event in person as they have a larger venue space at the Embassy Theatre. The larger space allows for proper social distancing while also being able to complete the Cinema Center’s mission to bring people together to explore the world through the art of film.

“The types of films that have been submitted for the festival are really thought-provoking. Alot of them do touch on some of the things that we are experiencing in 2020,” explains Hobnobben Co-Chair, Christi Hille. “Even though they weren’t necessarily shot in 2020. So it allows for people to really have this wonderful like catharsis around what film can do.”

The Embassy says that they have taken the necessary steps to be able to host, with sanitizing stations, mask requirements when you aren’t eating or drinking and distancing between seats.

Even with these changes the organizers are just happy that people are able to come together to enjoy film

“To be able to have Hobnobben at the Embassy, where there is so much space and we have social distancing protocols in place,” says Amanda Hille, Co-Chair of Hobnobben. “It’s exciting to be able to give Fort Wayne something to look forward to.”

Tickets are on sale now. There are three day passes available along with VIP packages. The theater plans to stream some the panels to engage with those at home.

Hobnobben runs from from Oct. 23 through 25.

You can find more information at hobnobben.org